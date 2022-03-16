Printing United Alliance Opens 2022-23 Student Scholarship Program

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — In its commitment to supporting the next generation of the printing and graphic arts industry, Printing United Alliance announces that its annual Student Scholarship Program is now open for the 2022-23 academic year. Each year, Printing United Alliance awards up to 25 students studying graphic communications, granting a total of $50,000 in educational assistance. More information about the scholarship and how to apply can be found on the Student Scholarships page on printing.org. The deadline to receive submissions is April 30, 2022.

Supported by generous donations from endowment investors and industry leaders, the Printing United Alliance Scholarship Program evaluates applications based on a combination of the following: scholastic achievement, application essay, participation in extracurricular activities, achievements earned/awards received, work experience, and academic and professional recommendations.

“Each year when our Student Scholarship Program opens, it is incredibly inspiring to see the enthusiasm, talent, and accomplishments from students studying at our educational member institutions,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance. “We are committed to supporting young professionals looking to work in this great industry with whatever resources will help them begin their journey. We are thankful for the many contributions from our partners and industry leaders that help make this program a wonderful success.”

