Printing United Expo Preview Now Open
Offers education, new products in virtual sessions.
(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA – Printing United Alliance has announced that Expo Preview, the first phase of the three-tiered Printing United Expo platform, is now live.
Available free to all who register for Printing United Expo, the Expo Preview is held online and affords a look at the educational opportunities and new products available at the main Expo event. Registration includes access to Expo Preview, Expo Live, and Expo Wrap-Up. To register, visit printingunited.com.
Expo Preview sessions feature case studies, strategies, facts, and new approaches designed to meet the needs of today’s businesses.
Segments being covered each week include: graphics/wide-format, mailing and fulfillment, packaging, commercial, apparel, promotional, industrial, in-plant, and installers.
The lineup of industry notables participating in the first few weeks of Expo Preview includes:
- Marco Boer, IT Strategies
- David Zwang, Zwang & Co.
- Pat McGrew, McGrew Group
- Dean DeMarco, IDL Print
- Mark R. Hahn, Graphic Arts Advisors
- Ted Pidcock, Chillybears
- Mike Bertini, Keypoint Intelligence
- Ron Clevenger, Clevenger & Jacobs
- Tim Greene, IDC
The full Expo Preview agenda, complete with session topics, days/times, presenters, and market segments being featured week to week, is available to those who register at printingunited.com.
“In speaking with the printing community the world over, we realized that there is a lot of information out there and new technology being brought to market that needs to be covered, especially given it has been a while since we’ve all been able to meet together under one roof,” says Mark J. Subers, president, Printing United. “We decided to make content available early on during Expo Preview so that companies can easily digest the latest important information as it affects their businesses.
“This allows for them to better prepare for their time at Printing United Expo and then, should they miss anything during the event — or wish to learn more about a particular area they saw — they can access the virtual Expo Wrap-Up following the event. This provides a completely robust experience for anyone who wants to gain access to critical information the chance to listen in.”
To register for Printing United Expo 2021, which includes access to all three new event experience areas — Expo Preview, Expo Live, and Expo Wrap-Up – visit printingunited.com.
For event sponsorship opportunities, email Jack Noonan, Printing United Alliance VP of business development, at [email protected].
