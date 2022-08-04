Connect with us

Private Equity Firm Takes Stake in Apparel Printer

The screen printing and DTG services provider has about 300 employees.
Published

2 hours ago

TSC Miami, a provider of direct-to-garment and screen printing services, has received an undisclosed investment from Trilantic North America, a New York-based private equity firm.

TSC’s founding team – Billy Koorse, his son Evan Koorse, and their partner Scott Valancy – will retain a “meaningful equity stake” and continue to run the business after the deal closes, the firm said in its statement.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Miami, FL, the company provides direct-to-garment printing services through its Monster Digital division and screen printing services through its TSC division. It has about 300 employees and operates facilities in Miami; El Paso, TX; Juarez, Mexico; and Tijuana, Mexico.

