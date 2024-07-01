Press Releases
Promo Direct Introduces New Collection of Back-to-School Products
Products enhance brand visibility as well as impart education-based values.
(PRESS RELEASE) Henderson, NV — Promo Direct, the leading provider of promotional merchandise, has announced the addition of exciting back-to-school products for marketers. These innovative products are designed not only to enhance brand visibility but also to impart education-based values among students, teachers, and their families.
Promo Direct has a dedicated team that monitors back-to-school trends year-round to curate the perfect promotional products for businesses and schools. The company offers products that range from eco-friendly stationery sets and tech-savvy backpacks to customizable water bottles and innovative lunch boxes. These products are said to meet diverse promotional needs with a focus on enhancing brand visibility and leaving a lasting impression in educational settings.
Dave Sarro, CEO, of Promo Direct: “We understand the importance of education in today’s promotional strategies. Our new range of back-to-school products not only provides practical solutions for students but also reinforces our clients’ commitment to supporting education.”
In keeping with its mission to offer the best in promotional products, Promo Direct says that each item meets high standards of quality, durability, and functionality. The company is also committed to customer satisfaction, offering products that make it easier for businesses and schools to achieve their promotional goals effectively.
Promo Direct has a lot of offers and discounts for shoppers, helping them gain savings on a wide range of back-to-school promotional products.
Whether it's stocking up for events or enhancing brand visibility, Promo Direct says that these products help organizations ensure maximum brand and marketing value without compromising on quality.
About Promo Direct: Dave Sarro launched Promo Direct way back in 1991 to help businesses achieve their marketing goals with promotional products. Over the years, his brainchild has become renowned for offering innovative business solutions and exceptional customer service. Promo Direct has won multiple accolades over the years, including being named the top promotional product Store three years in a row by TopTenReviews.com.
