Redefining Personalization in the LEGO Universe

SOMETIMES, WITH ENOUGH luck, talent, and hard work, your hobby can become your job. Take for instance Garett Milks, founder of The Minifig Co., Kingston, WA. As a kid, Milks loved LEGOs and, eventually, he began crafting his own custom minifigures. He officially started his business in 2014. Today his company employs seven people and runs seven Roland DG VersaUV LEF-series UV printers to keep up with the demand for his designs.

We talked with Milks about how he turned his passion into a thriving business, what trends he sees in LEGO customization, and how having customization equipment allows his company to out-print the competition.

Q: How did you get the idea to sell customized minifigures?

A: “I’ve had a passion for LEGO and a deep interest in artistic expression since childhood. In 2011, I started crafting my own custom minifigures, and by 2014, I officially established The Minifig Co. While in college, I continued to develop the business, even acquiring my first Roland DG LEF Series benchtop flatbed UV printer in 2015, which is still in use today.”

Q: How has your product line changed/evolved over time?

A: “Our product focus always has centered around LEGO products. However, over time, we’ve expanded our offerings within the LEGO product category to include tiles, bricks, and accessories. We’ve also made strides in our printing capabilities, experimenting with printing on up to 12 surfaces on a single minifigure.”

Q: How have your facilities evolved?

A: “From my humble beginnings as a one-person operation in my apartment, The Minifig Co. has grown substantially. We now have a team of seven employees working across two buildings, totaling more than 7,500-square-feet of workspace.”

Q: What made you decide to invest in your first Roland DG device?

A: “I discovered Roland DG through online research in 2013 and received my first print sample in 2014. The machine’s setup, size, and resolution were crucial factors, and the exceptional support from our local distributor played a significant role in my decision.”

Q: Which Roland DG devices do you have in your shop now?

A: “We started with a VersaUV LEF-12 benchtop UV printer. Within a few years, we added two LEF-300s, followed by an LEF2-300, and two more LEF2-300s in the subsequent year. Last year, we expanded our fleet further, adding our seventh LEF printer.”

Q: How are the newest devices helping you with your production needs?

A: “Having multiple printers at our disposal allows us to meet the demands of our customers more efficiently. The flexibility of these machines enables us to quickly switch between different tasks to accommodate various printing requirements.”

Q: How are the ECO-UV inks performing for you?

A: “Roland DG’s ECO-UV inks have been exceptional for our specific needs. We’ve used several versions, as well as the company’s V-BOND UV inks, and these formulations produce vibrant colors and excellent adhesion on our ABS-based products.”

Q: Please describe a typical order.

A: “Our average order size in our e-commerce store typically consists of 12 items, but often we receive orders for 50-60 or more items. For client or corporate orders, the quantities can reach into the hundreds or even thousands of pieces.”

Q: What is your typical workflow?

A: “Our workflow begins with research and design, followed by team members preparing the LEGO parts needed for printing. These parts are placed in specially crafted print fixtures made in-house. Given that we print on up to 12 surfaces of a LEGO minifigure, fixture changes often are necessary. After printing, we proceed with assembly and then fulfill the orders.”

Q: Please describe your client base.

A: “Our client base is diverse and includes all ages. Surprisingly, our most loyal customers are in the range of 30 to 40 years old. Our customers span generations, with younger kids purchasing through parents, teenagers buying for themselves, parents buying for their children, and even grandparents purchasing for their grandchildren. It truly is a family affair!”

Advertisement

Q: What are some of your most popular products these days?

A: “Our historical-themed products, such as those inspired by 20th- and 19th -century wars, consistently have been popular. We also offer pop culture-themed minifigures and general minifigure builder parts that continue to attract customers.”

Q: Are there any Minifig trends you are seeing heading into the new year?

A: “A growing trend we’ve noticed is the demand for custom accessories and intricate printing and detailing on minifigures. Our ability to print on the interior of LEGO legs, for example, has gained popularity, and others in the industry are starting to adopt this approach.”

Q: What lies ahead for The Minifig Co.?

A: “Our focus remains on growth and expanding our printing capabilities. We also are actively developing custom accessories in our new second facility to continue providing innovative, high-quality products to our customers.”

Advertisement

What are your views of using AI technology for image generation? “At times we use it for graphic elements when we want to knock something out quickly for small orders that we shouldn’t take a lot of time with. Like a platypus wearing a cowboy hat holding an ice cream cone, for example. Usually, we use it only for a part of a design and not the entire thing.” — Charlie Vetters, Organic Robot Designs, Greenfield, IN

“Go nuts. If the customer is happy and the design is not junk, then what’s to be mad at?” — Cory Floodway, Floodway Print Co., Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

“Love it. For us, it’s not for production-ready art, but for ideation and support. We are using it to create back stories of the brand we’re creating. Also, since I am not a designer, I am able to put together concepts for my art team since my sketches look like chicken scratch!” — Jeremy Picker, Amb3R Creative, Denver, CO

Advertisement