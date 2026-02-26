Press Releases
Registration Now Open for Flyover Con 2026
The event emphasizes collaboration, implementable takeaways, and open conversation over sales-driven presentations.
(PRESS RELEASE) POLK CITY, IA — Registration is now open for Flyover Con 2026, a hands-on conference for screen printers and decorators taking place April 17th–18th at P&M Apparel in Polk City, Iowa.
Hosted inside a working production facility, Flyover Con focuses on practical, real-world education delivered by professionals actively running shops. The event emphasizes collaboration, implementable takeaways, and open conversation over sales-driven presentations.
Attendees will experience live demonstrations, production workflows, and sessions covering topics such as sales strategy, webstores, DTF accuracy, automation and shop systems, multi-decoration workflows, state taxes, and AI beyond artwork generation.
Designed to remain accessible and intentionally limited in size, Flyover Con creates an interactive environment for decorators seeking meaningful industry connection.
For more information and to register, visit www.flyovercon.ink
