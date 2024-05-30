Registration Now Open for Midjourney Class With the AI Institute

(PRESS RELEASE) Mesa, AZ — Atkinson Consulting announces that the AI Institute, an Ireland-based, globally focused AI course provider, will teach the “Midjourney for Designers” course starting on 20 June. The live participation class runs for four weeks on Thursdays. The cost for the class is € 599 EUR or US$650.12. Sessions will be held on:

June 20, 2024

June 27, 2024

July 11, 2024

July 18, 2024

The class will assist designers and creative professionals in building proficiency with the AI image generator tool Midjourney. During the session, students will enjoy:

Live interactive sessions for real-time Q&A

Homework assignments to reinforce learning

Comprehensive recorded content

Exceptional tools and examples

Marshall Atkinson says, “Staying ahead of the curve is paramount for professional creatives. Now is the time to learn AI, and I hope to share my knowledge on how to get the best out of Midjourney. Designers and creatives who use Midjourney can be more effective and creative in their work.”

