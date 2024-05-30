Connect with us

Press Releases

Registration Now Open for Midjourney Class With the AI Institute

Live-participation class will help creative professionals build proficiency with the AI image generator tool.
mm

Published

1 day ago

on

(PRESS RELEASE) Mesa, AZ — Atkinson Consulting announces that the AI Institute, an Ireland-based, globally focused AI course provider, will teach the “Midjourney for Designers” course starting on 20 June. The live participation class runs for four weeks on Thursdays. The cost for the class is € 599 EUR or US$650.12. Sessions will be held on:

  • June 20, 2024
  • June 27, 2024
  • July 11, 2024
  • July 18, 2024

The class will assist designers and creative professionals in building proficiency with the AI image generator tool Midjourney. During the session, students will enjoy:

  • Live interactive sessions for real-time Q&A
  • Homework assignments to reinforce learning
  • Comprehensive recorded content
  • Exceptional tools and examples

Marshall Atkinson says, “Staying ahead of the curve is paramount for professional creatives. Now is the time to learn AI, and I hope to share my knowledge on how to get the best out of Midjourney. Designers and creatives who use Midjourney can be more effective and creative in their work.”

Register today here.

Get more info on the full range of courses from the AI Institute.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular