Registration Now Open for Midjourney Class With the AI Institute
Live-participation class will help creative professionals build proficiency with the AI image generator tool.
(PRESS RELEASE) Mesa, AZ — Atkinson Consulting announces that the AI Institute, an Ireland-based, globally focused AI course provider, will teach the “Midjourney for Designers” course starting on 20 June. The live participation class runs for four weeks on Thursdays. The cost for the class is € 599 EUR or US$650.12. Sessions will be held on:
- June 20, 2024
- June 27, 2024
- July 11, 2024
- July 18, 2024
The class will assist designers and creative professionals in building proficiency with the AI image generator tool Midjourney. During the session, students will enjoy:
- Live interactive sessions for real-time Q&A
- Homework assignments to reinforce learning
- Comprehensive recorded content
- Exceptional tools and examples
Marshall Atkinson says, “Staying ahead of the curve is paramount for professional creatives. Now is the time to learn AI, and I hope to share my knowledge on how to get the best out of Midjourney. Designers and creatives who use Midjourney can be more effective and creative in their work.”
Register today here.
Get more info on the full range of courses from the AI Institute.
