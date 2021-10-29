Events
Registration Opens for Impressions Expo Long Beach
Event scheduled for Jan. 21-23, 2022.
(PRESS RELEASE) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA – The leading trade event for the decorated apparel industry returns to Long Beach, CA on January 21-23, 2022. Registration for Impressions Expo Long Beach is open and here’s why you should register today:
Meet leading vendors: Hundreds of leading buyers exhibit at the show each year. This is your best chance to meet with them all in one place.
Reconnect face-to-face: Your industry colleagues are waiting to reconnect with you in-person! Register and let them know you’ll see them at the show.
Expand your knowledge: Book your spot (before these are gone!) for any of over 40 seminars and hands-on workshops to update your knowledge.
Free registration! As good a reason as any … register before November 10, 2021 to get a FREE Smart Saver expo pass.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
