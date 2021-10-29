Registration Opens for Impressions Expo Long Beach

(PRESS RELEASE) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA – The leading trade event for the decorated apparel industry returns to Long Beach, CA on January 21-23, 2022. Registration for Impressions Expo Long Beach is open and here’s why you should register today:

Meet leading vendors: Hundreds of leading buyers exhibit at the show each year. This is your best chance to meet with them all in one place.

Reconnect face-to-face: Your industry colleagues are waiting to reconnect with you in-person! Register and let them know you’ll see them at the show.

Expand your knowledge: Book your spot (before these are gone!) for any of over 40 seminars and hands-on workshops to update your knowledge.

Free registration! As good a reason as any … register before November 10, 2021 to get a FREE Smart Saver expo pass.

To register, visit registration.experientevent.com/showiss221.

Advertisement