Registration Opens for Printing United Expo 2021

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA – Printing United Alliance has opened registration for the Printing United Expo 2021, taking place at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando on Oct. 6-8.

New this year is a three-phase Expo event which provides access to expanded education, new product debuts, and more. To register for Printing United Expo 2021, which includes access to all three portions of the event – Expo Preview, Expo Live, and Expo Wrap-Up – visit printingunited.com.

Launching in 2021: A Multiphase Event Experience

The first part of Printing United Expo takes place online and allows attendees the opportunity to see and hear what to expect in Orlando. Called Expo Preview, this portion of the event will go live this summer.

Attendees of Printing United Expo Live will have access to one million square feet of solutions across all industry segments, networking opportunities and events, and educational sessions.

Expo Wrap-Up takes place virtually immediately after the live Expo with an opportunity for attendees to dive further into any areas that may have been missed during the live event. Registration to this year’s Expo includes access to this online preview of product demonstrations and educational sessions to better prepare for the live show.

Advertisement

Printing United Expo in Orlando: Together Again

The first all-segment, in-person event in two years welcomes new products from participating companies including: 3M, Agfa, A-Plus Printing, Canon, CWT Worktools, Durst, EFI, Epson, Fujifilm, GSG, Heidelberg, HP, Komori, Konica Minolta, Kornit, M&R, MBO America, Mimaki, Muller Martini, MultiCam, Nazdar, OmniPrint, Ricoh, RISO, RMGT, Roland DGA, Stahls’, Standard Finishing, StratoJet, TVF, Ultraflex, Vanguard, Zünd, and more.

Special show highlights and areas of the Expo floor include:

Apparel Zone on the Show Floor

The Printing United Expo show floor features an apparel zone, where attendees can make their own show T-shirt, grab a drink at the café, listen to live podcast broadcasts from leaders in the space – including Aaron Montgomery and Terry Combs (“2 Regular Guys”) and the Promo Marketing PM podcast – and more.

Education for the Masses

Advertisement

In addition to the action on the the show floor, educational sessions will be accessible online during Expo Preview, on-site in Orlando during Expo Live, and after the event during Expo Wrap-Up.

Featured sessions include topics covering economic trends and outlook analysis to equip printers with the information to understand issues that have affected their businesses. These issues include the pandemic and how to navigate challenges; growth markets and opportunities by market segment; planning for profitability; sales and marketing insight; and convergence and diversification. A dedicated track of sessions will also be presented exclusively in Spanish.

“The industry is ready to gather once again, and the time has finally arrived,” says Mark J. Subers, president, Printing United. “Since the launch of Printing United Expo in 2019, through to the Printing United Digital Experience, and now at the doorstep of this year’s event, we have been talking to industry leaders and partners the entire way to understand how these events can best serve them. While virtual events kept us going during the past challenging year, the feedback we continue to hear is that people want, and really need, to be together to begin getting back to business. In fact, according to a recent study conducted by Association Insights, 94.7 percent of respondents indicated that large industry trade shows are important, or essential.

“Companies have continued to develop products and technology since the pandemic began, and they are waiting to finally showcase what’s been going on live at Printing United Expo. With so many updates, we want to be sure all Printing industry professionals have the opportunity to see and hear it all. From Expo Preview to Expo Live to Expo Wrap-Up, we’re working to equip the industry with the most up-to-the-minute education, technology launches, and opportunities to connect; and then revisit all these areas after the show to ensure attendees haven’t missed anything. We could not be happier to welcome the industry back together again safely in October at Printing United Expo.”

Event Registration

To register for Printing United Expo 2021, visit printingunited.com. For event sponsorship opportunities, email Jack Noonan, Printing United Alliance VP of business development at [email protected].

Advertisement