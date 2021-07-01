Registration Opens for Shirt Lab Event in Fort Worth

(PRESS RELEASE) DUBUQUE, IA – Shirt Lab founders Tom Rauen and Marshall Atkinson have opened up ticket registration for their next round of decorated apparel industry education. The event, to be held Sept. 13-14 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, will feature various industry experts and can be attended in-person or virtually.

Prior to the two-day learning experience, a networking event for attendees is planned at Brett Bowden’s shop, Printed Threads, on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Sales expert Ken Seidl will be the master of ceremonies for Shirt Lab in Fort Worth. Lunch will be provided each day. Attendees may choose to upgrade their experience by purchasing a limited seating VIP dinner experience for Monday night.

Day One will feature sessions led by Tom Rauen, Jason Rink, Jonathan Tynes, Erich Campbell, and Brittany Long. After the day’s events, Day Two keynote speaker Jeffrey Gitomer will lead an exclusive sales discussion for members of the Shirt Lab Tribe.

Day Two brings presentations by Marshall Atkinson, Michelle Moxley, Richard Greaves, Mark Coudray, and Gitomer.

All previous Shirt Lab live events have sold out. For more information and to purchase virtual live-streaming or live in-person tickets, go to shirtlablive.com. A hotel room block is available at the Residence Inn Forth Worth Cultural District Hotel.

