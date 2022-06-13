Registration Opens for Squeegeerama 2022

(PRESS RELEASE) Entering its 6th year, this Squeegeerama 2022 is a weeklong educational screenprinting experience unlike any other, aimed at flatstock art printers, but open to anyone who knows which end of the squeegee is up.

We invite one of our favorite artist/printers/designers to Vancouver Island, plus a small band of other screenprinters from near and far to play squeegees. We have plenty of screens, paper, ink, lots of equipment, plus Squeegeeville’s Andymac and the fabulous Wachiay Studio staff ready to help bring your print project to life. Some short vids from past events can be found here.

This year, we are excited to host guest artist Dan Stiles. A graphic designer from Portland, he’s worked for a who’s-who of clients in the music, business and book publishing fields. Dan has also pushed the boundaries of conventional postermaking, experimenting with conductive materials, lights, & controllers to produce printed electronic posters.

This year at Squeegeerama, we want to light it up using EL (electroluminescent) materials, conductive inks, and learn what might be possible when we mix poster art and printable electronics in our screenprinting blender. Our sponsors are leaders in functional print and electronics printing and excited to work together on this project with Dan and the Wachiay Studio crew at Squeegeerama 2022.

Sponsors include:

creativematerials. com

rhsolutionsllc.com

sefar.us

makeit.zone

screenprintingmag.com

Hosted by:

screentheworld.org

wachiaystudio.com

squeegeeville.com

comoxvalleyartgallery.com

For more info and to book your spot, visit wachiaystudio.com/ workshop/squeegeerama/. You may also email [email protected] or call (250) 871-0118.

Added bonus: the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island is one of the most beautiful places on earth, with mountains, oceans, lakes rivers, and friendly small towns all around. Bring the family – you print, they play! And it’s not “work work work” – there will be plenty of time to explore, hit the beach or mountains. We will help you have an art vacation you’ll never forget.