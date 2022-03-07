Headlines
Researchers Developing T-Shirt That Will Power Your Phone
It harvests energy from your body and can even be laundered (sans detergent).
A team of nanoengineers at the University of California San Diego is developing a long-sleeved shirt that can be used to power small electronics, Tech Xplore writes.
The researchers are calling it a “wearable microgrid.” The shirt harvests energy from the human body that is then stored while the wearer is moving or exercising, the article explains. It can even be washed, though not with detergent.
All parts of the shirt are flexible, washable, and can be screen printed onto clothing. The researchers’ goal is to refine the technology to the point that electronic devices like our smartphones no longer need to rely on the electric grid.
Lu Yin, a nanoengineering Ph.D. student at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, told the outlet: “What we want to achieve in the end is to have a system where you don’t need to think about charging anymore. I think mainly the (research and development) still lies on how to perfect the energy harvesting part. What we demonstrated is energy harvesting up to a few hundred microwatts. We want that to be increased, maybe tenfold, and we’re getting there.”
Read more at Tech Xplore.Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Check Out Our Newest Product for March
Researchers Developing T-Shirt That Will Power Your Phone
Screen Saver Podcast: Purchasing a Screen Shop
What Every Screen Shop Needs But Doesn’t Have
Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires
Printavo, InkSoft Merge Through Private Equity
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
37-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to Private Investor
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Shirt Company Banned from Using Its Own Logo
-
Brain Squad3 weeks ago
24 Things That Take a Ton of Time but Are Totally Worth Doing
-
Articles1 week ago
What Every Screen Shop Needs But Doesn’t Have
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires
-
Photo Gallery4 weeks ago
16 Shirts to Get You Ready for the Super Bowl
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Printavo, InkSoft Merge Through Private Equity
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
UPC Barcodes Set for Extinction in 2027