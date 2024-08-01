Connect with us

Industrial Printing

mm

Published

7 hours ago

on

RH Solutions Servo-Driven Cylinder Machine

RH Solutions Servo-Driven Cylinder Machine

Offers exceptional accuracy within ≤30 microns and can store up to 500 recipes.

The SPS ASTRON QX Series, a new generation of servo-driven cylinder machines, features advanced camera image registration, enabling the shortest screen setup time, format size adjustments, and squeegee setup in under three minutes using the HMI for numeric sheet size and related settings.

The machine offers exceptional accuracy within ≤30 microns and can store up to 500 recipes for repeat jobs, making it extremely fast.

RH Solutions

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: RH Solutions
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing

Related Topics:
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

Most Popular