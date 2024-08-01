Industrial Printing
RH Solutions Servo-Driven Cylinder Machine
Offers exceptional accuracy within ≤30 microns and can store up to 500 recipes.
The SPS ASTRON QX Series, a new generation of servo-driven cylinder machines, features advanced camera image registration, enabling the shortest screen setup time, format size adjustments, and squeegee setup in under three minutes using the HMI for numeric sheet size and related settings.
MANUFACTURER: RH Solutions
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing
