RH Solutions Servo-Driven Cylinder Machine

Offers exceptional accuracy within ≤30 microns and can store up to 500 recipes.

The SPS ASTRON QX Series, a new generation of servo-driven cylinder machines, features advanced camera image registration, enabling the shortest screen setup time, format size adjustments, and squeegee setup in under three minutes using the HMI for numeric sheet size and related settings.

The machine offers exceptional accuracy within ≤30 microns and can store up to 500 recipes for repeat jobs, making it extremely fast.

