Ricoh Ri 4000 DTG Printer

New white ink offers quality improvements.

RICOH DTG’s new white ink formula offers enhanced versatility on a wider variety of fabrics including cotton and polyester for vibrant and lasting results. It also features built-in integrated pretreatment technology to streamline your workflow so say goodbye to external pretreatment machines and manual pretreatment processes. This saves time and effort while ensuring consistent and professional prints.

POST CATEGORIES