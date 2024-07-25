Garment Printing
Ricoh Ri 4000 DTG Printer
New white ink offers quality improvements.
RICOH DTG’s new white ink formula offers enhanced versatility on a wider variety of fabrics including cotton and polyester for vibrant and lasting results. It also features built-in integrated pretreatment technology to streamline your workflow so say goodbye to external pretreatment machines and manual pretreatment processes. This saves time and effort while ensuring consistent and professional prints.
MANUFACTURER: Ricoh USA
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing
