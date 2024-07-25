Connect with us

Garment Printing

mm

Published

19 hours ago

on

Ricoh Ri 4000 DTG Printer

Ricoh Ri 4000 DTG Printer

New white ink offers quality improvements.

RICOH DTG’s new white ink formula offers enhanced versatility on a wider variety of fabrics including cotton and polyester for vibrant and lasting results. It also features built-in integrated pretreatment technology to streamline your workflow so say goodbye to external pretreatment machines and manual pretreatment processes. This saves time and effort while ensuring consistent and professional prints.

Ricoh USA

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Ricoh USA
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Related Topics:
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

Most Popular