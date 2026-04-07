Ricoh USA Partners With LogoJET to Offer Direct-to-Object UV Printers to Print Service Providers

(PRESS RELEASE) EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. has announced a partnership with LogoJET, adding small-format direct-to-object (DTO) UV printing solutions to Ricoh’s graphic communications portfolio.

Ricoh will offer LogoJET DTO printers alongside its production hardware, software, workflow and services. The company said the partnership gives customers a way to add on-demand product customization to existing production environments. Ricoh is LogoJET’s first distribution partner in North America.

The U.S. DTO market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to market projections cited in the release. Commercial print and in-plant environments are facing pressure to deliver shorter runs, faster turnaround times and more customized output.

“DTO represents a natural extension of digital production for customers looking to diversify and grow,” said Andrew Vecci, director of product and portfolio management at Ricoh North America. “By combining LogoJET’s DTO platforms with Ricoh’s expertise in production print integration, customers gain a scalable way to add new applications while fitting DTO into their existing production environments.”

DTO printing allows print service providers to print on dimensional and specialty items including promotional products, branded items, signage components and functional parts. Bringing DTO in-house can reduce outsourcing and improve turnaround times, according to the companies.

“Direct-to-object printing is one of the fastest ways for print providers to expand into higher-margin applications, from signage to promotional products,” said Susan Cox, CEO and founder of LogoJET. “Through our partnership with Ricoh, we’re extending this capability across their vast network, with aligned support and a shared customer-first culture. Ricoh was a very intentional choice.”

Advertisement

Ricoh customers can incorporate DTO into mixed production environments alongside sheetfed, inkjet, wide-format and finishing solutions.

Browse LogoJET’s R-Series printers.