Roland DG Connect Designer Adds Direct-to-Object Module as VersaWorks 7 Gets Color Matching Tools

(PRESS RELEASE) IRVINE, CA — Roland DG announced updates to two software products: an expansion of Roland DG Connect Designer and the introduction of ColorMatch, a new feature set within VersaWorks 7.

Roland DG Connect Designer

Roland DG Connect Designer is a cloud-based design and preparation environment that allows users to create artwork, build templates and prepare layouts for production within a single workspace. The latest update introduces the Object Decoration Module, designed to help users prepare print-ready graphics for direct-to-object production. Features include Position Guides for artwork placement, multi-item workflow support and reduced manual adjustments before output. The Visual Communication Module has also been updated, according to the company.

An AI Image Generation add-on is available as a subscription with a usage limit. For selected new device purchases, Connect Designer is available with three months of free access. The Connect Designer Base is available at no charge to Roland DG users. The Object Decoration and Visual Communication modules are available by subscription.

VersaWorks 7 ColorMatch

Roland DG has added ColorMatch to VersaWorks 7 in version 7.5. The feature is designed to simplify color matching across aging devices, multiple devices of the same model, different Roland DG models and devices from other manufacturers. It also includes media profile creation within the RIP. ColorMatch is available as a subscription or one-time purchase.

Additional enhancements in VersaWorks 7 include object-level color control, enhanced variable data printing and improved bleed and overlap settings. VersaWorks 7 is included with new purchases of selected Roland DG printers and is available as a free upgrade for users of models currently supported by VersaWorks 6.

Ryugo Nimura, Executive Officer of Global Sales and Marketing at Roland DG, said: “By reducing complexity in areas like artwork preparation and color control, and improving the overall flow between design and output, we are helping customers focus on what matters most: creativity, productivity and growth.”

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For more information on Connect Designer, visit rolanddga.com/connect-designer.

For VersaWorks 7 ColorMatch, visit rolanddga.com/versaworks7.