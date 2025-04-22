Digital Printing
Roland DG DTF Printer Ink Profiles
Equipped with newly engineered print heads and True Rich Color 3 settings.
Roland DG has launched the TY-300 direct-to-film (DTF), high-production transfer printer. It is ideal for wide-format digital PSPs or large screen printers looking to diversify their businesses. Equipped with newly engineered print heads and True Rich Color 3 settings, the printer offers two white ink density profiles. To complement the TY-300, a dedicated DTF shaker oven for efficient curing is available.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Roland DGA
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
Most Popular
-
Press Releases1 month ago
STAHLS’ Fulfill Engine Enables High-Volume Production and Automation
-
Events4 weeks ago
Setting the Stage for the Industry’s Future
-
Press Releases1 month ago
ROQ.US and GRIMCO + GSG Partner to Expand Automated Printing Solutions Throughout the U.S.
-
Art, Ad, or Alchemy3 weeks ago
Episode 26: The Printer’s Trifecta
-
Press Releases2 months ago
INX International to Be Platinum Sponsor of the PRINT UV Conference
-
Expert Perspectives2 months ago
Who Is Your Customer?
-
Press Releases1 month ago
Nazdar SourceOne Becomes Nationwide Distributor for M & R Printing Equipment
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Roland DG Corp. Names Director of Global Market Research