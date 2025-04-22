Roland DG DTF Printer Ink Profiles

Equipped with newly engineered print heads and True Rich Color 3 settings.

Roland DG has launched the TY-300 direct-to-film (DTF), high-production transfer printer. It is ideal for wide-format digital PSPs or large screen printers looking to diversify their businesses. Equipped with newly engineered print heads and True Rich Color 3 settings, the printer offers two white ink density profiles. To complement the TY-300, a dedicated DTF shaker oven for efficient curing is available.

