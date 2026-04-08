Roland DG Launches ‘Make Your Mark’ Rebrand as It Eyes New Market Segments

(PRESS RELEASE) IRVINE, CA — Roland DG Corporation, a provider of digital printing solutions, announced the launch of a refreshed global brand message, “Make Your Mark,” alongside the introduction of several new hardware and software products.

The brand refresh will roll out through Roland DG’s business units worldwide. According to the company, it builds on more than four decades of engineering excellence and marks a strategic shift toward delivering complete solutions across multiple industries — combining hardware, supplies, software and service. The tagline speaks to customers’ desire to create work that makes a positive impact for their business, supported by Roland DG technology.

An updated look and feel in Roland DG’s product and brand communications is designed to resonate with creators and producers across industries — from print professionals and manufacturers to entrepreneurs and makers. The refresh also supports Roland DG’s expansion into new market segments.

Stephen Davis, Director of Global Marketing – Brand & Communications at Roland DG, said: “Make Your Mark is about recognizing the pride people take in what they create. Our customers don’t just want tools that work. They want the confidence to put their name to the output, knowing it will stand the test of time. This refresh gives us a way to express the role Roland DG plays in helping people do exactly that.”

Customer interviews and surveys of thousands of users worldwide indicated that Roland DG’s value extends beyond product performance, with customers citing confidence, longevity and pride in their work. According to a Keypoint Intelligence study, 47 percent of new investments are triggered by diversification into new applications and customer-driven demand.

The refreshed visual and verbal identity places customers at the center, supported by updated use of color and imagery, while bringing greater consistency to Roland DG’s product brands.

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Kohei Tanabe, President of Roland DG Corporation, said: “From the beginning, Roland DG has existed to empower creativity and innovation. This new brand identity builds on that heritage while reflecting how we and the world around us have evolved. Make Your Mark is about enabling people to leave a positive impression — in their work, in their businesses, and in the world around them — and supporting them with the reliable solutions and partnership they need to do so.”

The global rollout includes the “Make Your Mark” tagline, a refreshed brand voice and visuals, and a new brand video. The identity will be introduced across Roland DG’s digital channels and at major trade events, including ISA Expo in Orlando from April 8–10 and FESPA in Barcelona from May 19–22, 2026.

Roland DG also announced the TrueVis VG4 Series with TR3 inks, which the company says delivers refined image quality and smarter eco-solvent print and cut production.

For more information, visit www.rolanddga.com.