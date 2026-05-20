Roland DG Previews New Industrial UV Printing Portfolio

IRVINE, CA — Roland DG has previewed a new portfolio of industrial printing technologies, signaling further expansion into the industrial decoration market. The portfolio includes industrial flatbed and cylindrical printing systems as well as a durable ink solution, which the company says reflects industry demand for production methods that support on-demand, flexible and customizable digital manufacturing.

The range includes the VersaObject IO-300, an industrial UV flatbed inkjet printer; the VersaObject RC-300 Series of cylindrical UV printers; and a Hard UV Ink, which the company says is engineered for durability in industrial applications. All products are in the announcement phase, with availability planned for the second half of 2026, subject to final specifications.

The preview builds on Roland DG’s existing LSINC Peri Series, an industrial direct-to-object system already in use in production environments. Together with the previewed IO-300, RC-300 Series and Hard UV Ink, the offerings represent Roland DG’s continued investment in industrial printing.

Expansion into the Industrial Market

“Industrial manufacturers are increasingly looking for ways to improve flexibility and responsiveness while maintaining quality and durability,” said Kevin Shigenoya, executive officer of the new business office at Roland DG. “We’re strengthening our industrial portfolio later this year to help manufacturers address evolving production demands, enabling greater agility, responsiveness, and application versatility as digital industrial printing continues to expand.”

The company says its industrial solutions focus on production flexibility, reduced setup times and greater in-house control, supporting mass customization, decentralized production and more resilient supply chains.

Supporting the Shift from Analog to Digital Industrial Production

Roland DG says its industrial solutions are designed to complement existing production environments by introducing digital workflows where flexibility and speed are critical. Together, the IO-300, RC-300 Series and Hard UV Ink are intended as a pathway for customers looking to modernize decoration processes without compromising durability.

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VersaObject IO-300: Bridging Analog and Digital Workflows

The VersaObject IO-300 is a B2-size-class industrial UV flatbed inkjet printer planned to support high-mix, low-volume industrial production. Positioned as a bridge between analog and digital methods, the IO-300 is intended to enable rapid design changes and consistent output across substrates including plastics, metals, glass and composites.

Anticipated applications include industrial parts decoration, nameplates, control panels, housings and functional components, serving screen and pad printers, industrial manufacturers and in-house decoration departments.

VersaObject RC-300 Series: Direct-to-Object Decoration for Cylindrical Products

The VersaObject RC-300 and RC-300c LED UV inkjet printers are designed for direct decoration of cylindrical and lightly tapered objects. The series is intended to support short runs, customization and fast setup for applications such as bottles, containers, promotional items and limited-edition packaging.

The RC-300c variant is suited to printing on clear and translucent bottles without filling, the company says, supporting beverage brands, packaging specialists and manufacturers seeking digital alternatives to traditional decoration methods.

Hard UV Ink: Durability for Industrial Applications

Alongside the hardware preview, Roland DG is announcing development of a new Hard UV Ink, which the company says is designed to meet industrial durability requirements traditionally addressed through analog printing. The ink is planned to be compatible with VersaObject systems and future industrial platforms for applications such as industrial parts, electronic components, nameplates and functional markings.

Availability

The VersaObject IO-300, VersaObject RC-300 Series and Hard UV Ink are in the preview phase and will be showcased at FESPA 2026, May 19-22 in Barcelona, Spain, and ProPak Asia 2026, June 10-13 in Bangkok, Thailand. General market availability is planned for the second half of 2026. Specifications and performance details will be confirmed closer to release.

About Roland DG: Roland DG has more than four decades in digital imaging technology. The company provides hardware, software, supplies and service across applications including signage, interior décor, personalized products and industrial customization. Its product line includes inkjet printers, integrated printer/cutters, milling machines and other digital fabrication technologies. Roland DG serves print professionals, manufacturers, entrepreneurs and makers across industries. More information: rolanddg.com/en.

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