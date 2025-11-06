Roland DGA Announces Availability of New “Expanding Your Capabilities with Direct-to-Film Printing” White Papers for Screen Printing Businesses

(PRESS RELEASE) IRVINE, CA — Roland DGA has announced the availability of two new white papers (written for wide-format and screen printing businesses, respectively) containing a wealth of information and expert advice designed to help print professionals capitalize on the increasing demand for direct-to-film customization. The free “Expanding Your Capabilities with Direct-to-Film Printing” white papers supply useful data and recommendations aimed at helping shops successfully enter the lucrative decorated apparel market without having to overhaul their existing operations.

Both the “wide-format” and “screen printer” versions of the white paper cover the following:

What DTF is and how it differs from current printing methods

How DTF fits into your existing business

Best practices for onboarding and vendor selection

What types of jobs and clients DTF is best suited for

How one shop is using DTF to diversify their services

“In partnership with print industry expert, Adrienne Palmer, we created these white papers to demystify direct-to-film printing for wide-format and screen-printing professionals and to provide them with an easy-to-follow roadmap for expanding their offerings and creating new revenue streams,” said Roland DGA’s Senior Product Manager, Daniel Valade. “They provide invaluable information for print providers seeking to expand their capabilities, attract new customers, and boost profitability by integrating DTF technology into their existing workflows.”

Wide-format and screen-printing providers can download the version of the white paper for their specific market by clicking on the appropriate landing page link below:

Expanding Your Screen-Printing Capabilities with Direct-to-Film Printing

