Press Releases
Roland DGA Completes “A-to-Z of Printing” Blog Series
Collection of 26 posts focuses on talented Roland DG end users.
(PRESS RELEASE) IRVINE, CA – Roland DGA just completed its “A-to-Z of Printing” blog series – a comprehensive collection of 26 informative and inspirational blog posts, each covering a subject that starts with a corresponding letter of the alphabet.
The A-to-Z Series includes blogs focusing on talented Roland DG end users, the capabilities of their devices, a wide range of creative projects, and other topics of interest to sign and graphics professionals. Developed and written by Roland DGA Senior Copywriter and Content Producer Ben Fellowes, these blogs include a wealth of useful tips, colorful images showing different types of output, and new application ideas for print professionals. The series kicked off with the first entry – “A is for Apparel” and concluded with the final blog – “Z is for Zipper Bags, Makeup Bags, and Gift Bags.”
These fun-to-read blogs can serve as a valuable source of information and inspiration for print service providers. Readers can access Roland DGA’s A-to-Z of Printing blog page here.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
