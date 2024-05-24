Digital Printing
Roland DGA Desktop DTF System
Printers can even transfer complex designs onto both light and dark fabrics.
The BY-20 desktop direct-to-film (DTF) system is a water-based printer that uses the DTF transfer method to improve the design and efficiency of apparel goods production. Combining excellent print quality with outstanding productivity, the BY-20 lets you produce customized apparel and accessories quickly and easily with no weeding required. Printers can even transfer complex designs onto both light and dark fabrics — not only cotton but also polyester, cotton polyester, denim, nylon, and rayon.
MANUFACTURER: Roland DGA
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
