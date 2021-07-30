Roland DGA Launches Redesigned “Roland TV” Platform

(PRESS RELEASE) IRVINE, CA – Wide-format printing supplier Roland DGA Corporation Roland DGA Corporation has announced the launch of a redesigned “Roland TV” video hub, offering customers an easier way to view educational videos on a variety of products and applications.

The new Roland TV is comprised of a series of channels, separated by category, that include videos and recorded webinars related to Roland DG device operation, applications, how to successfully grow your business, and more.

Roland TV is designed to be an evolving resource of informative and inspirational videos for existing and prospective Roland DG customers. The initial redesign includes videos covering some of the company’s most popular desktop machines, RIP software, and dental devices, as well as webinar recordings on UV printing, vehicle graphic design/installation, and starting and growing a print business. New videos will be added to the current library on a regular basis.

“At Roland DGA, our goal is to offer not only the highest quality, most productive technology of its kind, but also the best customer service and support,” says Marketing Director Dan Wilson. “With this complete overhaul of Roland TV and its collection of videos, users gain even better access to useful information on a variety of Roland DG products and solutions, free of charge. It’s part of our ongoing commitment to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

To learn more about Roland TV, visit rolanddga.com/gallery/roland-tv.