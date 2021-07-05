Roland DGA UV Ink for Direct-to-Object Printing

Compliant with CPSIA and California Prop 65 for direct-printing toys, school supplies, stationary, jewelry, fashion items, and more.

Roland DGA has launched V-Bond ink for VersaUV LEF2 series flatbed UV printers. Designed for durability and high ink adhesion, the ink is low-VOC, nickel free, scratch resistant, and compliant with CPSIA and California Prop 65 for direct-printing toys, school supplies, stationary, jewelry, fashion items, hygiene products, earbuds and electronic accessories, culinary products, pet products, braille signage, and other substrates including plastics, acrylics, acetate, brushed metal, paper, and ceramics.



Available in CMYK, V-Bond also includes high-opacity, phthalate-free white and gloss for imaging textural and dimensional print effects; the ink can be combined with Roland DG True Rich Color 2 profiles for a wider color gamut including grayscale and natural skin tones, the company reports.

POST CATEGORIES