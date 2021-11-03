Connect with us

Roland Multistation DTG Printer

Designed with a sliding baseplate and platen flatbed operation for imaging a variety of cotton and cotton-blend products.

Roland DGA has revealed the Texart XT-640S multistation direct-to-garment printer designed with a sliding baseplate and platen flatbed operation for imaging a variety of cotton and cotton-blend products, including T-shirts, towels, blankets, jeans, jackets, specialty apparel items, accessories, gifts, interior décor, and more. The 63 x 54-in. press comes equipped with an intuitive digital workflow with predefined print environments, a control tower with touchpad controls, and CADLink Digital Factory Apparel RIP Software with features such as customer barcode reading for automated job sorting and white ink management.

Additional features include a rail-based system, multiple stations, sliding baseplate, docking plate, Z height of 8 in., CMYK HD White INKU Eco Passport Certified DTG inks, and ability to image multiple white or color garments at once.

Roland DGA

