Garment Printing
ROQ Now DTG Machine
The machine is capable of printing 200 unique prints per hour.
The ROQ NOW press features an inline process, which takes the garment from the pre-treatment to final finishing in one touch, according to the company. The ROQ NOW takes a five-station process (pre-treatment, drying, pre-pressing, digital white and finally CMYK) and rolls it all up into a neat, efficient and time saving one-step design, reports the company. The ROQ Now DTG Machine is capable of printing 200 unique prints per hour.
MANUFACTURER: ROQ International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing | Graphics Printing
