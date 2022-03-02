ROQ Now DTG Machine

The machine is capable of printing 200 unique prints per hour.

The ROQ NOW press features an inline process, which takes the garment from the pre-treatment to final finishing in one touch, according to the company. The ROQ NOW takes a five-station process (pre-treatment, drying, pre-pressing, digital white and finally CMYK) and rolls it all up into a neat, efficient and time saving one-step design, reports the company. The ROQ Now DTG Machine is capable of printing 200 unique prints per hour.

