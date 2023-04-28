ROQ.US Event to Celebrate New Educational Opportunities

ROQ.US invites the industry to sunny Florida Friday, June 2 for a Caribbean cookout celebrating a new facility, new opportunities to learn about screen printing, and the company’s 40th birthday.

Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the company’s Clermont location, ROQFest marks the debut of the “School of ROQ” at the ROQ.US Tech Center. Although the company has maintained a warehouse for years in this space, the party will introduce the location as a showroom and a center for technical demonstrations and industry education. Moving forward, the company expects to unveil specific schedules and syllabi as it develops them with industry education partners.

Industry partners will also help ensure ROQFest attendees have more to look forward to than great music, tasty food, and beverages “on the ROQs.” Companies ranging from blank apparel providers to ink manufacturers to specialists in software and education (including yours truly, Screen Printing magazine) will provide ample opportunity to network and learn about all aspects of screen printing.

Other highlights of the event will include games, live screen printing, and the first silent auction on certified pre-owned ROQ machines. For those who place a bid, discounts could range to 50 percent on factory refurbished ROQ equipment, including automatic presses, folding lines, conveyor dryers and more.

Additionally, anyone who RSVPs will be entered to win two free, round-trip plane tickets to Orlando from anywhere in the US. Attendees also have a chance to win two pit passes to the International Daytona Speedway, where they’ll join company president Ross Hunter in the pit with Joe Gibb’s Racing Star Martin Truex, Jr. at the NASCAR Coke Zero 400. Each bid in the silent auction earns an additional chance to win.