Rutland Chill LC Low-Cure Screen Printing Inks

Formulated for consistent results on cotton and polyester fabrics.

Rutland has expanded its Chill LC low-cure ink line, offering ready-for-use screen printing inks that cure as low as 270°F and up to 320°F. Designed for efficiency and versatility, the series includes 17 bright, easy-to-print colors; three white inks; a high-opacity bleed-blocking underbase; a mixing base; and an extender base. Chill™ LC inks are formulated for consistent results on cotton and polyester fabrics.

POST CATEGORIES