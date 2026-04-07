Inks & Coatings
Rutland Chill LC Low-Cure Screen Printing Inks
Formulated for consistent results on cotton and polyester fabrics.
Rutland has expanded its Chill LC low-cure ink line, offering ready-for-use screen printing inks that cure as low as 270°F and up to 320°F. Designed for efficiency and versatility, the series includes 17 bright, easy-to-print colors; three white inks; a high-opacity bleed-blocking underbase; a mixing base; and an extender base. Chill™ LC inks are formulated for consistent results on cotton and polyester fabrics.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Avient
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings | Digital Printing
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