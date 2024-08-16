Sakurai’s Servo-Driven Cylinder Press

New features to improve operability and efficiency.

Sakurai’s reimagined Maestro MS-80DDS eliminates gears and sprockets for drive control with each part directly driven by a servomotor. The fully automated, labor-saving DDS was designed for easier operation and a scratch free conveying function — even for difficult materials. New features to improve operability and efficiency include a larger LCD touch screen operating panel, a presetting mechanism for sheet size and plate positioning and remote access function to simplify operation and maintenance. Sakurai’s exclusive CCD optical camera registration system checks register marks for sheet alignment to improve productivity and performance.

