Sales Ink Cohort Launches to Help Shops Grow Sales

(PRESS RELEASE) This summer, the third cohort of Sales Ink launches for print shops. Sales Ink is a vetted membership community built to help shops focus on sales and grow revenue. More than 30 shops have joined Sales Ink to address the sales gap in the apparel industry.

Most shops’ revenue is inbound driven. The goal behind Sales Ink is to create a stronger growth engine using a more dialed-in outbound strategy, focusing specifically on helping salespeople drive more business from current customers as well as going outbound to cold net new prospects.

Benefits of Sales Ink include, twice-monthly group meetings, 1:1 connections to the Sales Ink team, access to industry-based sales content, a digital community, and more.

Kevin Baumgart, founder of SetSales and proven sales coach, joined the industry in 2016. After years of 1:1 coaching with hundreds of shops, Kevin brings Sales Ink to the apparel industry.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve built. The industry needs to focus more on supporting, coaching, and developing sales strategies,” Kevin says.

Current Sales Ink members have provided strong feedback on the value of the membership:

“The content and meetings are wonderful. I love the team interactions and the idea-bouncing.”

“I love how this has pushed me to analyze my sales process for the first time in 13 years.”

“With no experience in sales in my own industry, I felt lost. Not only have I found an expert in Kevin to help me learn best practices, but it has also been invaluable to have a community of others to share this journey with.”

Sales Ink is currently accepting applications for this summer’s cohort. Head to sales.ink for more information and to apply.