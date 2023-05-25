Sales.Ink Launches to Support Salespeople in Screen Printing Shops

“Sales.Ink is a highly vetted community built for salespeople in print shops,” says Kevin Baumgart, founder of SetSales and sales coach. Kevin joined the screen printing industry in 2016. After years of 1:1 coaching with hundreds of shops, Kevin brings Sales.Ink to the industry.

“Sales.Ink hopes to address the huge gap in our industry around supporting, coaching, and helping to develop salespeople,” Kevin says. “Most salespeople report up to the shop owner and often don’t get the true sales leadership support they desire. This has led to high sales turnover and low performance. Sales.Ink hopes to address this.”

Most shops’ revenue is inbound driven. The goal behind Sales.Ink is to create a stronger growth engine using a more dialed-in outbound strategy, focusing specifically on helping shop salespeople drive outbound growth and build a more predictable revenue stream.

Benefits of Sales.Ink include twice-monthly group meetings, 1:1 connections with the Sales.Ink team, access to sales content, a digital community, and more.

Sales.Ink is currently accepting applications. Click here for more information and to apply.