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SanMar Acquires BELLA+CANVAS, Which Will Continue Operating as Independent Brand

Megan Spire remains as EVP to lead the premium blank apparel brand under SanMar’s ownership.
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LOS ANGELES, May 2026 — BELLA+CANVAS has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by SanMar Corporation. The brand will continue to operate independently, with Megan Spire, a longtime BELLA+CANVAS executive, remaining as Executive Vice President.

Danny Harris, Co-Founder of BELLA+CANVAS, said: “My co-founder and I spent nearly three decades building BELLA+CANVAS into a brand that defines the premium category. SanMar believes deeply in this brand and is uniquely positioned to support its growth through inventory depth, service, and operational excellence.”

Marco DeGeorge, Co-Founder of BELLA+CANVAS, said: “It was paramount to my partner and me that BELLA+CANVAS joins a privately held, family-owned company rather than private equity. We know SanMar will be exceptional stewards of the brand and of the BELLA+CANVAS team.”

Spire said: “With focused ownership and additional investment behind the brand, we will be able to bring more newness, more innovation, and an even stronger commitment to the partners who make BELLA+CANVAS what it is.”

Jeremy Lott, President and CEO of SanMar, said: “Our commitment is simple: give BELLA+CANVAS the focused ownership and resources it needs to keep doing what it does best.”

BELLA+CANVAS products will continue to be sold through authorized wholesale distributors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

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