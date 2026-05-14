SanMar Earns Gold Status in 2026 US Best Managed Company Program for Consecutive Recognition

(PRESS RELEASE) ISSAQUAH, WA — SanMar has been named a 2026 US Best Managed Company, a program sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal that recognizes U.S. private companies. SanMar also received Gold Honoree status, awarded to companies recognized by the program for four to six consecutive years.

Designees are selected by a panel of independent judges evaluating strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance and financial performance. U.S. participants must have revenues of at least $250 million.

Jeremy Lott, CEO of SanMar, said: “We accept this award on behalf of all our SanMar employees who show up every day, give their best, and never lose sight of who we do this for: our customers, our communities, and each other.”