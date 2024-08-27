SanMar Launches Backpacks to Benefit American Red Cross and American Cancer Society

(PRESS RELEASE) ISSAQUAH, WA – SanMar Corporation, a leading wholesale accessories and apparel supplier, announced the launch of two Charity Tech Packs, sales of which will benefit the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society. The backpacks were developed with the purpose of bringing hope to those who need it most, with SanMar donating $5 for every pack sold to the associated organization. The offering makes it easy for companies, teams, and groups to choose a product co-branded with a highly regarded national charity for a built-in charitable giving message.



“This launch is really something new for our industry and I can’t wait to see the impact these backpacks make,” explains Jeremy Lott, SanMar President. “Let’s say a company wants to outfit their team with gear that aligns with their charitable giving mission. These backpacks give them the chance to put their stamp on product that’s co-branded with the American Red Cross or American Cancer Society.”



The Charity Tech Packs were designed in lockstep with SanMar’s commitment to prioritizing sustainable products by utilizing durable ballistic and recycled polyester materials that can stand up to the versatile needs of the end user. Thoughtful features like sleek styling, padded laptop compartment, integrated luggage strap, and ergonomic mesh shoulder straps keep the needs of business travelers and commuters in mind. Each of the two styles feature a unique interior label attributing to and encouraging end user action to further the donation impact to each beneficiary via a QR code.



SanMar VP Merchandising, Shel Renning shared, “these backpacks are the perfect product that crosses all industries, one size really does fit all. We wanted to tell this story and get these charities out there, while giving businesses a broader opportunity to lean into charitable giving with a pack that’s both sustainable and durable.”



The Red Cross responds to an average of 65,000 disaster responses every year through more than 230 chapters. In 2023, the Red Cross worked with its partners to provide more than 4.5 million meals and snacks to people in need.



“I am so thankful to the team at SanMar, and their customers, for helping provide relief and comfort to those impacted by disasters through their Charity Tech Packs program,” said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross. “Their generosity means the world to people in need, who rely on the American Red Cross when they have nowhere else to turn.”



The American Cancer Society has over 110 years of wins against cancer. By focusing on advocacy, research, and patient support, the American Cancer Society impacts the lives of people with cancer and their families, reaching more than 55 million lives each year.



“As an organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone, we are deeply grateful for partnerships that enable us to provide critical support to those impacted by cancer” says Jessica Silva, Vice President, Pacific Northwest & Alaska, American Cancer Society. “Without the commitment and generosity of partners like SanMar, we couldn’t accomplish the vital work we do every day to impact more lives against cancer.”



Details on the Charity Tech Pack giving program are available here or by searching style numbers ACFG10ARC or ACFG10ACS on sanmar.com.