SanMar Names Two New Vice Presidents as It Expands Sales Leadership Structure

(PRESS RELEASE) ISSAQUAH, WA — SanMar Corporation announced two promotions within its sales organization. Chantelle McCall has been promoted to Vice President, Inside Sales and Sales Operations, and Barb Herman has been promoted to Vice President, Outside Sales.

Chantelle McCall

McCall joined SanMar in 1991. During her tenure, she helped grow the Inside Sales team from approximately 15 people to a nationwide organization of more than 600 members. In her new role, she will focus on leadership development, operational structure and sales culture.

Steve Cuthbert, Chief Revenue Officer at SanMar, said: “Over the course of her career at SanMar, Chantelle has done an exceptional job leading and developing our inside sales organization. Her leadership has consistently delivered best-in-class service to our customers and strengthened our sales operations.”

Barb Herman

Herman joined SanMar in 2006 with experience in the textile and decorated apparel industry. As Vice President of Outside Sales, her responsibilities will expand to include Digital Sales and Strategic Accounts, with a focus on leadership development, customer relationships and growth channel alignment.

Cuthbert said: “Barb has played a critical role in building a strong, scalable outside sales organization. Her focus on talent development and leadership has positioned us well for continued growth.”