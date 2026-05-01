SanMar Returns as Presenting Sponsor of Seattle Charity Race Benefiting T1D Research

(PRESS RELEASE) ISSAQUAH, WA — SanMar will serve for the second consecutive year as the Presenting Sponsor of Beat the Bridge for Breakthrough T1D, a charity race scheduled for May 9, 2026, at Husky Stadium on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. The event begins at 8 a.m.

Beat the Bridge, founded by Nordstrom in 1983, is now in its 44th year and is the largest Breakthrough T1D Walk event in the U.S. Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as JDRF, is a type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization. Last year’s event raised more than $2.71 million and drew more than 6,500 participants.

Participants can enter the 8K race, 3-mile walk, 1-mile fun run or Diaper Derby. The 8K includes a challenge to cross the University Bridge before the drawbridge is raised.

Jeremy Lott, President and CEO of SanMar, said: “Breakthrough T1D isn’t just an organization we support. It’s provided a community for my family and for others at SanMar who live with type 1 diabetes. I’ve seen firsthand how our shared commitment is translating into real progress across research, advocacy, and care.”

Lott’s involvement with Breakthrough T1D began in 2022 when his son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Jennifer Larson, Chief People Officer at SanMar, said: “Beat the Bridge has long been part of the fabric of our community. Partnering with Breakthrough T1D allows us to support meaningful research and show up in a way that reflects who we are.”

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SanMar’s sponsorship of Beat the Bridge is part of its broader role as a Breakthrough T1D Walk National Series sponsor. Fellow sponsors include Ford, The Boyle Family, RH Brown/Toyota Automated Logistics, Seattle Kraken One Roof Foundation and PACCAR.

Karen Abrahamson, Senior Vice President of Field Engagement at Breakthrough T1D, said: “SanMar’s leadership helps ensure that Breakthrough T1D walks continue to provide opportunities for the T1D community to meaningfully engage with one another and foster long-lasting connections while raising money for research that is accelerating progress toward cures for T1D.”

Registration is open at BeatTheBridge.org.