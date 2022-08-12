Screen Equipment Maker to Leave California for the Midwest

After more than 50 years in Southern California, Ranar Screen Printing Equipment Inc. is relocating to Union, MO.

Ranar will move into a 23,000-square-foot facility used for warehousing, manufacturing, and research and development. It has pledged to create eight new jobs as part of its participation in a program the state of Missouri calls Rural Works, which provides access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The program requires a minimum investment of $100,000.

In addition to the new jobs, the company plans to make “significant investments” in new machinery and equipment, according to an announcement from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

In an announcement on its website, Ranar said it sought to move its manufacturing operations to a “more business-friendly location.”

The company’s new address is 1340 Stylemaster Dr., Union, MO 63084. It plans to host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony in late 2022.

Formerly known as Ranar Manufacturing, the company offers a variety of screen printing equipment and accessories, as well as manual and automated “shop packages” for different business sizes.

