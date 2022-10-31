Screen Precision

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser



Episode 12 continues the exploration of the fascinating world of functional print, where screen printing still rules. Our two guests represent the creators of the specialized materials being printed, and the companies who turn these materials into the Human Machine Interfaces, sensors, and control systems that are everywhere in every appliance or vehicle. Join host Andy MacDougall, Dr. Julie Ferrigno of E2IP.com, and Brian Violette of CreativeMaterials.com as they try to make this hidden-in-plain-sight sector of printing a bit more visible and understandable. All this and more on this episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the November/December digital edition.