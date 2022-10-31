Art, Ad, or Alchemy
Screen Precision
Two engineers pay homage to the past.
Episode 12 continues the exploration of the fascinating world of functional print, where screen printing still rules. Our two guests represent the creators of the specialized materials being printed, and the companies who turn these materials into the Human Machine Interfaces, sensors, and control systems that are everywhere in every appliance or vehicle. Join host Andy MacDougall, Dr. Julie Ferrigno of E2IP.com, and Brian Violette of CreativeMaterials.com as they try to make this hidden-in-plain-sight sector of printing a bit more visible and understandable. All this and more on this episode of the “Art, Ad, or Alchemy?” podcast and companion column from the November/December digital edition.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
