Headlines
Screen Printer Bags $50,000 City Grant for HQ Remodel, Will Add 25 Jobs
The company is making a total investment of $679,000.
Sports Addix is getting a leg up with its relocation.
The screen printing and embroidery company, formerly of Lowell, Michigan, has been awarded a $50,000 city grant to mitigate expenses associated its move to Jacksonville, Florida, Jax Daily Record reports. The Jacksonville City Council voted 16-1 in support of the grant.
Sports Addix presented a plan to spend $679,000 to renovate the headquarters building, which it’s leasing from Florida Rubber & Supply Co. CEO Steven Dean told the outlet that a public investment “was consequential to the decision” to move to Jacksonville.
Sports Addix, the article says, plans to retain 43 employees at an average annual wage of $38,854 and add 25 full-time jobs at $51,000 a year plus benefits.
In May, Sports Addix acquired Great Atlantic Outiftters, a Jacksonville-based screen printing and embroidery shop that served the area for 30-plus years. While Dean at the time didn’t plan to consolidate operations, things changed.
He told Jacksonville Business Journal that a consolidation would allow the company to leverage economies of scale, and a relocation would also give Sports Addix access to a much larger talent pool. “There’s a lot to it … and being right downtown in a bigger city, and being able to tap into the resources of a Jacksonville, being offered incentives for the business, has made this a target-rich environment,” Dean said.Advertisement
An announcement on Sports Addix’s website dated Nov. 18 states, “We are back up and running in our new production facility and are aimed at getting back to the fast turnaround time our customers know and love. Currently lead times are around 25-30 business days, but we are seeing daily improvements.”
Sports Addix was founded in 2006. It specializes in the manufacturing and decoration of team uniforms for high schools and youth leagues.
Read more at Jax Daily Record.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Screen Printer Bags $50,000 City Grant for HQ Remodel, Will Add 25 Jobs
Campus Ink, Meta Boost Merch Sales for College Athletes on Instagram
I’m Not Paying You $25 an Hour to Stack Shirts
I’m Not Paying You $25 an Hour to Stack Shirts
Meet the Engineers Who Are Expanding the Applications of Screen Printing
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda1 day ago
I’m Not Paying You $25 an Hour to Stack Shirts
-
Andy MacDougall3 days ago
Meet the Engineers Who Are Expanding the Applications of Screen Printing
-
Best of the Business2 weeks ago
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
-
Headlines1 week ago
Denny’s to Drop $6 T-Shirt That’s Also a Breakfast Subscription
-
Events2 weeks ago
Top Quotes – and More Highlights – from PrintHustlers Conf 2022
-
Events3 weeks ago
Trust Printshop Opens Doors to Fellow Screen Printers
-
Marshall Atkinson2 weeks ago
40 Sustainable Actions That Screen Printers Can Take Right Now