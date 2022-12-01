Screen Printer Bags $50,000 City Grant for HQ Remodel, Will Add 25 Jobs

Sports Addix is getting a leg up with its relocation.

The screen printing and embroidery company, formerly of Lowell, Michigan, has been awarded a $50,000 city grant to mitigate expenses associated its move to Jacksonville, Florida, Jax Daily Record reports. The Jacksonville City Council voted 16-1 in support of the grant.

Sports Addix presented a plan to spend $679,000 to renovate the headquarters building, which it’s leasing from Florida Rubber & Supply Co. CEO Steven Dean told the outlet that a public investment “was consequential to the decision” to move to Jacksonville.

Sports Addix, the article says, plans to retain 43 employees at an average annual wage of $38,854 and add 25 full-time jobs at $51,000 a year plus benefits.

In May, Sports Addix acquired Great Atlantic Outiftters, a Jacksonville-based screen printing and embroidery shop that served the area for 30-plus years. While Dean at the time didn’t plan to consolidate operations, things changed.

He told Jacksonville Business Journal that a consolidation would allow the company to leverage economies of scale, and a relocation would also give Sports Addix access to a much larger talent pool. “There’s a lot to it … and being right downtown in a bigger city, and being able to tap into the resources of a Jacksonville, being offered incentives for the business, has made this a target-rich environment,” Dean said.

Advertisement

An announcement on Sports Addix’s website dated Nov. 18 states, “We are back up and running in our new production facility and are aimed at getting back to the fast turnaround time our customers know and love. Currently lead times are around 25-30 business days, but we are seeing daily improvements.”

Sports Addix was founded in 2006. It specializes in the manufacturing and decoration of team uniforms for high schools and youth leagues.