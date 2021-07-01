True Tales
Screen Printer Fools a Persnickety Client Into Satisfaction
Clever trick used on a customer who was impossible to please.
I have one client who complains the color is off no matter what I do. I’ve had them press check the ink prior to running production and printed the run with the same exact batch of ink… that they then complained was off and bluer than the press check (same ink, same stock, same screens, same humidity… hahahaha). So, I recently altered an old PMS book by taping a swatch I printed of the color target and placed it next to the print – the colors are from the same bucket – sent a photo over the phone for a match. Client said the print was “too yellow.” I said, “I added yellow” and sent another photo of the exact same swatches. “Yeah, that moved it enough.”
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Screen Printer Fools a Persnickety Client Into Satisfaction
Do Screen Printers Hold Regular Employee Reviews?
7 Tips for Building an Online Screen Printing Community
Datacolor ColorReader EZ Portable Tool
Screen Saver Podcast: Support Local Artists
Exile Technologies Spyder III Computer-to-Screen System
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Podcasts4 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Branding
-
Case Studies4 months ago
Molly Baz Knows How to Sell a Brand
-
Best of the Business4 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Thomas Trimingham4 months ago
How to Choose Between Digital Printing and Screen Printing
-
Screen Printing4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Mentorship Project!
-
Marshall Atkinson3 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things
-
Podcasts2 months ago
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
-
Andy MacDougall3 months ago
Screen Printers Fight Against COVID-19