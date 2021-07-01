Connect with us

True Tales

Screen Printer Fools a Persnickety Client Into Satisfaction

Clever trick used on a customer who was impossible to please.
mm

Published

21 seconds ago

on

yellow-paint

I have one client who complains the color is off no matter what I do. I’ve had them press check the ink prior to running production and printed the run with the same exact batch of ink… that they then complained was off and bluer than the press check (same ink, same stock, same screens, same humidity… hahahaha). So, I recently altered an old PMS book by taping a swatch I printed of the color target and placed it next to the print – the colors are from the same bucket – sent a photo over the phone for a match. Client said the print was “too yellow.” I said, “I added yellow” and sent another photo of the exact same swatches. “Yeah, that moved it enough.”

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular