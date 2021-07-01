Screen Printer Fools a Persnickety Client Into Satisfaction

I have one client who complains the color is off no matter what I do. I’ve had them press check the ink prior to running production and printed the run with the same exact batch of ink… that they then complained was off and bluer than the press check (same ink, same stock, same screens, same humidity… hahahaha). So, I recently altered an old PMS book by taping a swatch I printed of the color target and placed it next to the print – the colors are from the same bucket – sent a photo over the phone for a match. Client said the print was “too yellow.” I said, “I added yellow” and sent another photo of the exact same swatches. “Yeah, that moved it enough.”