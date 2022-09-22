Screen Printer in Limbo After Death of Co-Owner

T Town Apparel (Tacoma, WA) has closed one of its two locations following the death of co-owner Pat Ringrose, leaving his wife Gail to determine the future of the business, The News Tribune writes.

Pat died by suicide on Aug. 13 at the age of 58, Gail told the paper. She said Pat was dealing with depression and anxiety, and he had experienced additional strain as the pandemic took a negative toll on their business. “There was just a lot of stress and being overwhelmed with our destiny. It consumed him,” she said.

In an Aug. 21 post on Instagram announcing Pat’s death, Gail said T Town Apparel was closing one of its two locations. Given Pat’s large role in the business – he handled the books and finances – she acknowledges the future of the shop is uncertain.

“The goal is to try to remain in Proctor with our retail store and maybe focusing on some other things, but I will never, unfortunately, be a shop that can mass print anymore. I think those days are over,” Gail told the outlet. “Not only am I suffering Pat’s loss, but that portion of the business is lost, because I can’t do both by myself.”

