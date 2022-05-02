True Tales
Screen Printer Nearly Quits After Dirty Underwear Job
The project sounded harmless … but it wasn’t.
Under Where?
Printing on garments provided by the customer out of the trunk of their car is a huge risk and, not to mention, probably very unsanitary. They wanted us to print their swimsuits and undergarments for an event. Sounds harmless, until our screen printer discovered some of the underwear had been used and worn already. Very disgusting. Our screen printer almost quit that day.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Screen Printer Nearly Quits After Dirty Underwear Job
28% of Screen Printers Shop Their Competitors
World Emblem Woven Tags
Fire Destroys Michigan Screen Shop
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Screen Shop Busted for Operating as Illegal Nightclub
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Fire Destroys Michigan Screen Shop
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Florida Merchandise Company Buys 75,000-Square-Foot Production Factory
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda4 days ago
Client Proves There *Is* Such a Thing as a Dumb Question
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
36-Year-Old Shop Finds a Local Buyer
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
5 Most Influential Promo Products for Americans Identified in New Report
-
Podcasts4 weeks ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Dye Sublimation Printing