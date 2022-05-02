Connect with us

Screen Printer Nearly Quits After Dirty Underwear Job

The project sounded harmless … but it wasn’t.
Printing on garments provided by the customer out of the trunk of their car is a huge risk and, not to mention, probably very unsanitary. They wanted us to print their swimsuits and undergarments for an event. Sounds harmless, until our screen printer discovered some of the underwear had been used and worn already. Very disgusting. Our screen printer almost quit that day.

Comment
