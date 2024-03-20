Screen Printers Share Their Most Famous Person or Job Ever Printed For
BUZZ SESSION: “We did a print that was presented to Clinton and Yeltsin when they first met after the wall fell.”
QUESTION:
Who’s the most famous person or job you’ve ever printed for?
- “Lots of concert tours come through our shop, but rarely do you work with the actual artist. Mostly you receive artwork from one manager and deliver shirts to the other manager. But since we are name dropping … John Fogerty is probably my most famous artist we have printed for.” — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD T-shirt Printing and Embroidery, North Vancouver BC
- “Back in the 80’s, I screen printed a 15” x 41” poster of The Doors for personal use. I ended up selling some through a poster company out of New York for a year. Fast forward 20 years, I found my poster had been identified as an original printed back in the 60’s and was being auctioned for over $5,000!” — Robert Francis, ScreenPrintPlus, Naperville, IL
- “The most famous people are all musicians: Kacey Musgraves, Dinosaur Jr., Black Pumas, and our homie JD Clark all come to mind.” — Ian Graham, Fine Southern Gentlemen, Austin, TX
- “Jay Leno, Jimmy Buffet, Rolling Stones, and Nicholas Cage.” — Richard Greaves, Screen Police, Wyandotte, MI
“Beastie Boys!” — Ashley Busenius Coy, Windmill City, Thousand Palms, CA
- “We’ve done shirts for Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles, and regular work with The Hooters and Jedi Mind Tricks. We even helped Revlon with a campiagn a few years back.” — Alicia Borromeo, Logowear House, Broomall PA
- “We did a print that was presented to Clinton and Yeltsin when they first met after the wall fell.” — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing Ltd., Royston, BC
