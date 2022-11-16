Brain Squad
Screen Printers Share Their Most Popular Social Media Posts
Let them inspire your strategies on Facebook, Instagram, and elsewhere.
-
- Video clip of activity or people in shop doing goofy things. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing.
- Prints gone wrong. — Eric Solomon, Night Owls
- Lesson based on experience that adds value to my audience. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Technologies
- Links to blogs. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse
- A teaching opportunity. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink
- Timely, relevant content that has answers customers are looking for. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting
- Posts that relate to the local community. It can be for an event or something we did to contribute to a cause. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art
- Food. — Ron Goodwin, Goodwin Graphics
- When we’re tagged in posts of popular posters by big bands/artists. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints
- Customers posting pictures of our work. — Eric Courtemanche, Revision Screen Printing
- A teaching opportunity. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink
Check out more of Chessie’s social media and marketing tips here.
- Charlie’s Corner (my Zoom sessions). — Charlie Taublieb, Taublieb Consulting
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Jeremy Picker’s T-Shirt Design Rocks for Third Year
Top Quotes – and More Highlights – from PrintHustlers Conf 2022
Screen Printers Share Their Most Popular Social Media Posts
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines6 days ago
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio
-
Photo Gallery2 weeks ago
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
-
Special Reports + Analysis2 weeks ago
30 Screen Printers Name Their Must-Have Tools and Equipment
-
Best of the Business1 week ago
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
-
Buzz Session4 weeks ago
Keeping Up with the Screen Printers