Screen Printers Share Their Most Popular Social Media Posts

Let them inspire your strategies on Facebook, Instagram, and elsewhere.
    • Video clip of activity or people in shop doing goofy things. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing.
    • Prints gone wrong. — Eric Solomon, Night Owls
    • Lesson based on experience that adds value to my audience. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Technologies
    • Links to blogs. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse
    • A teaching opportunity. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee and Ink

  • Timely, relevant content that has answers customers are looking for. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting
  • Posts that relate to the local community. It can be for an event or something we did to contribute to a cause. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art
  • Food. — Ron Goodwin, Goodwin Graphics
  • When we’re tagged in posts of popular posters by big bands/artists. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints
  • Customers posting pictures of our work. — Eric Courtemanche, Revision Screen Printing
  • Charlie’s Corner (my Zoom sessions). — Charlie Taublieb, Taublieb Consulting

