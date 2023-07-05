Screen Printers Weigh In on Allowing Staff to Work Remotely

For the type of job you can do remotely, I find it hard to measure productivity even when they are sitting next to me. How long does it take to make artwork and get it approved? It depends on the art and the customer. In the end, it really comes down to how much you trust your employee. If you aren’t sure you do, then you need to start setting targets and expectations. If they push back on that, then to me that is a warning sign. — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD