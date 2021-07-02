Editor's Note
Screen Printing Is Grateful for You, Our Qualifying Subscriber
A chance observation becomes a reminder of your importance.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Screen Printing Is Grateful for You, Our Qualifying Subscriber
Is UV LED Right for Your Screen Printing Shop?
Registration Opens for Shirt Lab Event in Fort Worth
Datacolor ColorReader EZ Portable Tool
Screen Saver Podcast: Support Local Artists
Exile Technologies Spyder III Computer-to-Screen System
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Podcasts4 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Branding
-
Best of the Business4 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Marshall Atkinson3 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things
-
Podcasts2 months ago
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
-
Andy MacDougall3 months ago
Screen Printers Fight Against COVID-19
-
Education3 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Social Consciousness
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Business Partners and Life Partners
-
Media & Substrates3 months ago
Hanes Printable Face Masks