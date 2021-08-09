Screen Printing Magazine Adds 5 New Members to Editorial Advisory Board

(PRESS RELEASE) As a part of Screen Printing’s commitment to serving the screen printing industry, the brand reviews and updates its Editorial Advisory Board each summer. Five new board members have been added to the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board for the July 2021 to July 2022 year.

Members of the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board are an invaluable part of the brand’s strategic planning and are active participants in the direction of the content of the magazine. Members benefit from increased visibility as influential leaders, while forging solid, lasting relationships with their peers on the board.

The new members for July 2021 to July 2022 are:

Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Owner, Traces Screen Printing Ltd.

Ron Augelli, Owner/Founder, WeTalkShirty.com

Richard Greaves, Industry Consultant

Gavin StGeorges, Founder/Entrepreneur, Proud Tshirts and Seps.io

Jodi Taylor, Owner, PSI Screenprinting

These additions join current board members:

Marshall Atkinson, Business Coach, Atkinson Consulting

Alison Banholzer, Owner/Chief of Flight Operations, Wear Your Spirit Wearhouse

Edward Cook, President/Founder, ECI Screen Print

Mark Coudray, Entrepreneur, Coudray Growth Technologies

Danny Gruninger, Director of Automation and Lean Manufacturing, Liquid Graphics

Max Hellmann, Co-owner, Family Industries

Victoria Jones, Owner, Inbound Ink

Nathan Leber, Owner, Leber Design & Print

Andy MacDougall, Managing Director, Wachiay Studio

Kesney Muhammad, Co-founder, Big Printing

Kevin Oakley, CRO, Merchloop/Stoked on Printing

Jeremy Picker, CEO/Creative Director, Amb3r Creative

Tiffany Rader Spitzer, Owner/Operator, RedHeaded Step Shirt / Roeder Industries, Inc.

“Our goal in having an Editorial Advisory Board is to receive different viewpoints from screen printing experts across North America. All of our board members have skills and expertise in specific areas of the business such as marketing, technology, social media, workflow, production, the creative process, and corporate social responsibility,” says Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine. “I want our audience to be able to look at the board and find someone they connect with or someone they can look up to, to help them grow their businesses.”

Learn about each Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member at screenprintingmag.com/eab.

