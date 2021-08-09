Press Releases
Screen Printing Magazine Adds 5 New Members to Editorial Advisory Board
Industry veterans inform the magazine’s strategic planning with their range of expertise.
(PRESS RELEASE) As a part of Screen Printing’s commitment to serving the screen printing industry, the brand reviews and updates its Editorial Advisory Board each summer. Five new board members have been added to the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board for the July 2021 to July 2022 year.
Members of the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board are an invaluable part of the brand’s strategic planning and are active participants in the direction of the content of the magazine. Members benefit from increased visibility as influential leaders, while forging solid, lasting relationships with their peers on the board.
The new members for July 2021 to July 2022 are:
- Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Owner, Traces Screen Printing Ltd.
- Ron Augelli, Owner/Founder, WeTalkShirty.com
- Richard Greaves, Industry Consultant
- Gavin StGeorges, Founder/Entrepreneur, Proud Tshirts and Seps.io
- Jodi Taylor, Owner, PSI Screenprinting
These additions join current board members:
- Marshall Atkinson, Business Coach, Atkinson Consulting
- Alison Banholzer, Owner/Chief of Flight Operations, Wear Your Spirit Wearhouse
- Edward Cook, President/Founder, ECI Screen Print
- Mark Coudray, Entrepreneur, Coudray Growth Technologies
- Danny Gruninger, Director of Automation and Lean Manufacturing, Liquid Graphics
- Max Hellmann, Co-owner, Family Industries
- Victoria Jones, Owner, Inbound Ink
- Nathan Leber, Owner, Leber Design & Print
- Andy MacDougall, Managing Director, Wachiay Studio
- Kesney Muhammad, Co-founder, Big Printing
- Kevin Oakley, CRO, Merchloop/Stoked on Printing
- Jeremy Picker, CEO/Creative Director, Amb3r Creative
- Tiffany Rader Spitzer, Owner/Operator, RedHeaded Step Shirt / Roeder Industries, Inc.
“Our goal in having an Editorial Advisory Board is to receive different viewpoints from screen printing experts across North America. All of our board members have skills and expertise in specific areas of the business such as marketing, technology, social media, workflow, production, the creative process, and corporate social responsibility,” says Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine. “I want our audience to be able to look at the board and find someone they connect with or someone they can look up to, to help them grow their businesses.”
Learn about each Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member at screenprintingmag.com/eab.Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
WATCH: Screen Printer’s Viral TikTok Video Approaching 10 Million Views
Screen Printing Magazine Adds 5 New Members to Editorial Advisory Board
Screen Printing Magazine Readers Sound Off on New-Look Website, Digimag
33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well
Screen Printers Name Their Best Business Buys for Under $100
Andy MacDougall with Renaissance Woman Gemma Monostereo
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
-
Photo Gallery6 days ago
33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well
-
Thomas Trimingham3 months ago
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now
-
Case Studies2 months ago
How a Professional Wrestler Began Supplying Screen Printed Apparel to the Wrestling Community
-
Best of the Business3 months ago
Diversity, Inclusivity, and the Screen Printing Industry
-
Tips and How-To3 months ago
How to Create Custom Shoes: a 3-Step Guide
-
Videos4 months ago
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
-
Business & Industry1 month ago
Datacolor ColorReader EZ Portable Tool