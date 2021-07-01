Inbox
Screen Printing Magazine Readers Sound Off on New-Look Website, Digimag
Plus, more thoughts from the shop floor.
Digital Diehards
- The new website is nice. Big and bold banners to support the articles are very attractive. The minimalist search page is cool. I like how it opens up and hides the rest of the content… I also listened to a recent podcast with the owner from Big Printing. It was great. [Editor’s Note: You can watch the Let’s Talk About It webinar in the video section of screenprintingmag.com.] — Gavin StGeorges, Proud Tshirts, Miami, Florida
- Love it all! Keep going. Get more content out in between magazines. Do more live Q & A’s, live interviews, something off the cuff without editing involved. — Jeremy Picker, Amb3r Creative, Denver, Colorado
Stuck in the Middle
- I love the digital edition, but my heart still loves the magazine. — Robert Francis, ScreenPrintPlus, Naperville, Illinois
- I miss the paper magazine, but I love the interaction and ability to pack more into stories. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing, Royston, British Columbia
Print 4Ever
- It appears you’re driven by digital printing with very little knowledge of the real environment of profitability, long-term customer commitment, and product quality. — Steve Knight, Dynagraphics Screen Printing, Holly Springs, North Carolina
- I am old fashion and like to read a magazine. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression, Tucson, Arizona
- Screen Printing magazine has always been the industry standard. When I was first starting out in the mid-80s, your magazine, Impressions, and a deluge of other publications were out there. Now the air has cleared and only a couple are left, and you are still a leader. I’m still an old-school magazine guy. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
More Thoughts from the Shop Floor
- Clubhouse has been fantastic. Great motivation, good book reviews, good business insight, and I have booked eight Zoom meetings to convert to fulfillment stores. We have converted 100 percent of our leads from Clubhouse. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, Huntingtown, Maryland
- I am very interested in trying out the new District DM130DTG blanks for DTG printing. I’ve been told they work well right out of the box, which, if true, is a game changer. — Chris Schultz, IT Sportswear & Promotions, Augusta, Georgia
- I believe we’re poised to have a booming year if and when the economy opens up. Already shops are getting busier, and we could see a dramatic sales explosion soon. Our challenge is that it may be sudden. Are you prepared to have 10 times the orders in-house three weeks from now? We won’t know when this will happen, so start preparing by looking for efficiency, infrastructure, process improvement, and cross-training improvements. Get ready! Overall, I’m excited for our industry. Sales are coming back, people are talking about new processes, equipment, and methodologies. Where is print-on-demand going? What about hybrid printing? Not to mention the pandemic has allowed shops to change the way they sell by taking money upfront, so many are in a better financial position than they were a year ago. There is excitement in the air. You can feel it. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona
- I’m feeling optimistic. There seems to be a lot of pent-up energy for events. Companies see an opportunity and are spending money on marketing efforts. It’s gonna be a good year. — Rick Poore, Shirts101, Lincoln, New England
- Does anyone ever feel like more mistakes happen when things are (stupid COVID) slow? Or if not mistakes, slower response and problem solving? I feel like I have COVID mush brain…. Where did my A game go? LOL! Also, I’m seeing many mistakes from companies we subcontract from (embroidery especially). Yikes! — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing,
Waterloo, Ontario
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
