Screen Printing Products Wrap-Up for March-April

Epson Surecolor G9070 Wide-Format Dtfilm Printer

Designed for consistent color, reduced downtime, and high-volume apparel production.

Epson introduced the SureColor G9070, the first expansion of its SureColor G-Series wide-format DTFilm printer line. The 64-inch printer delivers speeds up to 350 square feet per hour, twin-roll printing, and automated maintenance for continuous production. Featuring PrecisionCore Micro TFP printhead technology and UltraChrome DF inks, the G9070 is designed for consistent color, reduced downtime, and high-volume apparel production.

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MANUFACTURER: Epson

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

PMI Tape Palletgel

The sheet supports thousands of impressions and cleans with water and a scrub pad.

PMI PalletGel is a 1 mm sheet used in screen printing to replace spray adhesive and pallet tape. It applies to pallets sized 15 1/2 x 21 inches to hold garments during printing. The sheet supports thousands of impressions and cleans with water and a scrub pad. It shifts from green to yellow at 120 degrees Fahrenheit to show pallet preheat status and support ink flow.

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MANUFACTURER: PMI Tape

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

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KIWO LX Edge CTS Imaging System

The system images flexible and rigid forms, supporting outside frame sizes from 15 x 15 inches to 25 x 37 inches.

The KIWO LX Edge expands the LX Series of computer-to-screen laser direct imaging systems. The system uses a flatbed design and Texas Instruments DMD (Digital Micro-Mirror Device) technology to image screens with a laser light source. It delivers 1,270 DPI optical resolution, with an optional 2,540 DPI, and supports line widths down to 50 microns. The system images flexible and rigid forms, supporting outside frame sizes from 15 x 15 inches to 25 x 37 inches. A three-point frame registration system is included, with laser operation that requires no consumables.

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MANUFACTURER: KIWO

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Industrial Printing

Atkinson Consulting Free Business E-book on Navigating 2026

The book is based on in-depth interviews with 88 decorated apparel leaders.

Industry consultant Marshall Atkinson has released a free e-book intended to help decorators successfully navigate the current economic climate. Entitled “Thinking 2026: How Business Will Win, Stall or Fail in 2026”, it’s available at this link. The book is based on in-depth interviews with 88 decorated apparel leaders. “This book isn’t opinion. It’s pattern,” says Atkinson. “When you chat with enough people about the same things, context emerges.” The resource highlights that internal systemic friction—not market pressure—often dictates success.

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MANUFACTURER: Atkinson Consulting

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Business & Industry

Supacolor Supaneon Hybrid Heat Transfers

Options include Neon Wearable for cotton and polycotton and Neon Blocker for polyester and dye-migration-prone fabrics.

SupaColor offers SupaNeon, a hybrid printed neon heat transfer for custom apparel. The line includes four neon colors: green, yellow, orange and pink. SupaNeon uses a water-based ink system for use across garment types. Options include Neon Wearable for cotton and polycotton and Neon Blocker for polyester and dye-migration-prone fabrics. SupaNeon can be used as spot colors or full transfers and can be combined with metallic inks, according to the company.

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MANUFACTURER: Supacolor

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

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Douthitt CTS 52 Digital Screen Imager

The system supports 600- to 1,000-DPI output and screen-to-screen registration to 0.001 inch.

Douthitt introduces the CTS 52 Digital Screen Imager, a high-volume, wax-based computer-to-screen system that eliminates film positives by imaging directly onto screens up to 50 x 40 inches. Using phase-change, water-dispersible black wax ink, the system supports 600- to 1,000-DPI output and screen-to-screen registration to 0.001 inch. The CTS 52 images up to 107 square feet per hour, works with all direct emulsions and capillary films, and integrates with Ethernet-based 1-bit TIFF workflows.

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MANUFACTURER: Douthitt

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making

TXP Launches MerchMaker 15-By-15 Press

Designed for entrepreneurs and small shops.

TXP announced the launch of the MerchMaker 15-x-15 inch heat press, expanding its entry-level line for growing decorators. Building on the popular 9-x-12 model, the larger format supports full-front designs, oversized graphics and higher-volume production. Designed for entrepreneurs and small shops, the press offers increased platen space without the cost or footprint of industrial equipment, while retaining the simplicity, portability and value of the original MerchMaker.

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MANUFACTURER: Transfer Express

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing

Rutland Chill LC Low-Cure Screen Printing Inks

Formulated for consistent results on cotton and polyester fabrics.

Rutland has expanded its Chill LC low-cure ink line, offering ready-for-use screen printing inks that cure as low as 270°F and up to 320°F. Designed for efficiency and versatility, the series includes 17 bright, easy-to-print colors; three white inks; a high-opacity bleed-blocking underbase; a mixing base; and an extender base. Chill™ LC inks are formulated for consistent results on cotton and polyester fabrics.

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MANUFACTURER: Avient

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings | Digital Printing

Hirsch Prism Digital 32” Direct-To-Film Powder Shaker/Dryer

Cooling fans and a take-up roll protect prints until finishing.

The ZH850 32” Powder Shaker/Dryer is designed to pair seamlessly with Mimaki DTF printers, delivering even powder application and consistent curing in a safe, comfortable production environment. Cooling fans and a take-up roll protect prints until finishing. It supports film widths up to 31.5 inches and runs on single-phase 220V power. The unit measures 64 x 36 x 49 inches, weighs 625 pounds, includes a one-year warranty, and requires external filtration or venting.

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MANUFACTURER: Hirsch Solutions

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

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