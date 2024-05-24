Screen Printing Products Wrap-Up for May-June

Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches

Ideal for brand recognition, elevating customization for your client, and promoting a cause or organization.

Ninja Transfers, which offers custom DTF transfers for apparel, has added Ninja Patches heat-applied decorations. The custom patches can be used on every type of product with just a heat press, including hats, uniforms, jackets, backpacks, tote bags, denim, and more. They are ideal for brand recognition, elevating customization for your client, and promoting a cause or organization. Ninja Patches come in many varieties, such as embroidered, full-color printed, leather, silicone or PVC, woven, and chenille.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: NinjaPatches

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Name Badges International Wood Name Badges

The eco-friendly and recyclable materials are ideal for businesses, conferences, or events where a polished image is essential.

For a professional-looking name badge that offers a perception of a higher value among customers and employees, Name Badge International’s engraved wooden name badges are ideal for businesses, conferences, or events where a polished image is essential. They also are eco-friendly and recyclable. Made of real mahogany wood, these name plates feature a contrasting dark brown “burned” edge and come in three sizes.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Advertisement

Roland DGA Desktop DTF System

Printers can even transfer complex designs onto both light and dark fabrics.

The BY-20 desktop direct-to-film (DTF) system is a water-based printer that uses the DTF transfer method to improve the design and efficiency of apparel goods production. Combining excellent print quality with outstanding productivity, the BY-20 lets you produce customized apparel and accessories quickly and easily with no weeding required. Printers can even transfer complex designs onto both light and dark fabrics — not only cotton but also polyester, cotton polyester, denim, nylon, and rayon.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Roland DGA

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

Independent Trading Co. Toddler Special-Blend Shorts

Made of 6.5-ounce ring-spun cotton/polyester with a 32-singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn.

Made of super-soft special-blend fleece, these lightweight toddler sweat shorts are a great add-on sale to a T-shirt for schools, day cares, and a host of children’s events and organizations. They are made of 6.5-ounce ring-spun cotton/polyester with a 32-singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn, which provides a smooth, stable surface for printing. PRM11SRT also features an elastic waistband with flat drawcord, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, a back pocket, jersey-lined hand pockets, and a tapered knee opening.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Epson Hybrid DTG and DTF Printer

Enables transfer printing on wide variety of materials.

Epson has announced the SureColor F2270 hybrid press for direct-to-garment (DTG) and digital-transfer-film (DTF) printing. Equipped with a 14 x 16-in. quick-load platen, the printer is designed to image a wide variety of materials, including uniquely shaped items such as shoes, hats, mugs, and more. Features include PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead with automated garment thickness optimization and Nozle Verification Technology plus UltraChrome DG2 Ink for vibrant, photographic prints; cartridge-free bulk ink pack system; dedicated cleaning solution channels and fabric head wiper system; Epson Garment Creator 2 software; and Epson Cloud Solution PORT live production monitoring.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Epson

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing

Arcus Printers Conveyor Flatbed Cutter

These include DTF film, stickers, vinyl, paper, and carton boxes, offering kiss-cut, full-cut, and increasing capabilities.

A solution for precise and continuous roll-to-roll cutting in direct-to-film (DTF) and UV DTF printing, the Barracuda conveyor flatbed from Arcus Printers caters to a wide range of materials. These include DTF film, stickers, vinyl, paper, and carton boxes, offering kiss-cut, full-cut, and increasing capabilities. Its tool carriage with camera function allows for precise registration mark reading and QR code automation, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in every cut.

POST CATEGORIES

MANUFACTURER: Arcus Printers

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making

Advertisement