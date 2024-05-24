Product Wrap-Up
Screen Printing Products Wrap-Up for May-June
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches
Ideal for brand recognition, elevating customization for your client, and promoting a cause or organization.
Ninja Transfers, which offers custom DTF transfers for apparel, has added Ninja Patches heat-applied decorations. The custom patches can be used on every type of product with just a heat press, including hats, uniforms, jackets, backpacks, tote bags, denim, and more. They are ideal for brand recognition, elevating customization for your client, and promoting a cause or organization. Ninja Patches come in many varieties, such as embroidered, full-color printed, leather, silicone or PVC, woven, and chenille.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: NinjaPatches
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Name Badges International Wood Name Badges
The eco-friendly and recyclable materials are ideal for businesses, conferences, or events where a polished image is essential.
For a professional-looking name badge that offers a perception of a higher value among customers and employees, Name Badge International’s engraved wooden name badges are ideal for businesses, conferences, or events where a polished image is essential. They also are eco-friendly and recyclable. Made of real mahogany wood, these name plates feature a contrasting dark brown “burned” edge and come in three sizes.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: NameBadges International
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Advertisement
Roland DGA Desktop DTF System
Printers can even transfer complex designs onto both light and dark fabrics.
The BY-20 desktop direct-to-film (DTF) system is a water-based printer that uses the DTF transfer method to improve the design and efficiency of apparel goods production. Combining excellent print quality with outstanding productivity, the BY-20 lets you produce customized apparel and accessories quickly and easily with no weeding required. Printers can even transfer complex designs onto both light and dark fabrics — not only cotton but also polyester, cotton polyester, denim, nylon, and rayon.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Roland DGA
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
Independent Trading Co. Toddler Special-Blend Shorts
Made of 6.5-ounce ring-spun cotton/polyester with a 32-singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn.
Made of super-soft special-blend fleece, these lightweight toddler sweat shorts are a great add-on sale to a T-shirt for schools, day cares, and a host of children’s events and organizations. They are made of 6.5-ounce ring-spun cotton/polyester with a 32-singles cotton/polyester blend face yarn, which provides a smooth, stable surface for printing. PRM11SRT also features an elastic waistband with flat drawcord, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, a back pocket, jersey-lined hand pockets, and a tapered knee opening.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Independent Trading Co.
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates
Epson Hybrid DTG and DTF Printer
Enables transfer printing on wide variety of materials.
Epson has announced the SureColor F2270 hybrid press for direct-to-garment (DTG) and digital-transfer-film (DTF) printing. Equipped with a 14 x 16-in. quick-load platen, the printer is designed to image a wide variety of materials, including uniquely shaped items such as shoes, hats, mugs, and more. Features include PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead with automated garment thickness optimization and Nozle Verification Technology plus UltraChrome DG2 Ink for vibrant, photographic prints; cartridge-free bulk ink pack system; dedicated cleaning solution channels and fabric head wiper system; Epson Garment Creator 2 software; and Epson Cloud Solution PORT live production monitoring.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Epson
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Digital Printing
Arcus Printers Conveyor Flatbed Cutter
These include DTF film, stickers, vinyl, paper, and carton boxes, offering kiss-cut, full-cut, and increasing capabilities.
A solution for precise and continuous roll-to-roll cutting in direct-to-film (DTF) and UV DTF printing, the Barracuda conveyor flatbed from Arcus Printers caters to a wide range of materials. These include DTF film, stickers, vinyl, paper, and carton boxes, offering kiss-cut, full-cut, and increasing capabilities. Its tool carriage with camera function allows for precise registration mark reading and QR code automation, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in every cut.
POST CATEGORIES
MANUFACTURER: Arcus Printers
PRODUCT CATEGORY: Prepress + Screen Making
Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches to Expand Product Offerings
“Ninja Rewards”: Earn Points for Real Dollar Discounts on Future Orders
Screen Printing Products Wrap-Up for May-June
Infinity Her Teams Up with Nonprofit to Celebrate Volunteers During National Volunteer Week
Looking Back at the Early Years of Screen Printing: A Color Separation Showdown
Gen Z Gymnast-Turned-Printer Finds Success Through Increased Efficiency
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Press Releases1 month ago
Hope Harbor to Receive Donation from BlueCotton’s 2024 Mary Ruth King Award Recipient
-
Press Releases2 months ago
Sports Inspired Clothing Market: The Influence of Sports on Fashion Forward Looks
-
Columns2 months ago
8 Marketing Mistakes Not to Make When Promoting Your Screen Printing Services Online
-
Editor's Note2 months ago
Livin’ the High Life
-
Marshall Atkinson2 months ago
How to Create a Winning Culture in Your Screen-Printing Business
-
Case Studies2 months ago
Screen Printing for Texture and Depth
-
Headlines2 months ago
Live Poster Printing Raises $30K for Charity
-
Headlines2 months ago
613 Originals Takes a Unique Approach to Sales Presentation